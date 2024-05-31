Fort Myers man, 20, dead; female passenger, 20, with minor injuries after fiery crash

A 20-year-old Fort Myers man is dead and his 20-year-old Fort Myers female passenger suffered minor injuries after authorities say their car veered off the highway, before becoming engulfed in flames.

The wreck happened around 1:10 a.m. Friday along Interstate 75, at mile marker 134 near Colonial Boulevard, in Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the car, driven by the man, was traveling south on the inside lane of I-75, south of Colonial Boulevard, when the driver swerved to the right to avoid slower traffic.

Authorities said the driver lost control of the car, which traveled off the road, entered the grassy shoulder, collided with a tree and became engulfed in flames.

It's unclear if high speed or weather factored into the crash.

Troopers said the driver died on scene, while his female passenger suffered minor injuries.

