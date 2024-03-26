Fort Myers firefighter suffers second-degree burns at house fire

A Fort Myers firefighter is headed to a burn center for treatment after injuries in a fire Monday night, officials said.

City of Fort Myers Fire Department had responded to a house fire at 3830 Arlington St. about 6 p.m. for multiple reports of smoke and flames. A department Facebook post said the crew encountered heavy hoarding conditions, which made accessing the fire difficult.

The department did not reveal the name of the firefighter and said he suffered first- and second-degree burns. He was treated at a local hospital and is headed to a regional burn center. A Facebook post did not say how much or what parts of his body were burned.

More: No injuries after flames, billowing smoke plow through Fort Myers church, authorities say

More: Fort Myers police shooting: 3 months on, cops won't confirm if Christopher Jordan was armed

The department said "he is in good spirits, accompanied by his fire and personal family." They said he is in "stable condition."

The fire was out within 90 minutes and the State Fire Marshal will investigate. Property records it is a three-bedroom, two-bath house on .32 acres.

"Please keep our family member in your thoughts and prayers," a Facebook post asked.

A second-degree burn is typically highly treatable, and goes into the second layer of skin, medical websites indicate.

MyClevelandClinic.org said they are the most common types of burns, with third-degree burns worse, and include blistering, swelling and the possibility of layers of skin peeling away.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers firefighters encountered hoarding at house fire, 1 injured