Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival: Parade, Blessing of the Fleet and more return for 2024

The Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival returns this weekend for its 66th year ― and its first since Hurricane Ian devastated the island and its shrimping industry.

The fest celebrates that enduring industry with a parade, an arts-and-crafts fair, a shrimp-eating contest, the annual Blessing of the Fleet and lots more.

"This is so important," says co-organizer Shelby Stites, a past president of fest organizers the Fort Myers Beach Lions Club. "Because it’s local pink gold. It's what made Fort Myers Beach into what it is today."

But just like the Beach changed after Hurricane Ian, the popular shrimp fest is seeing big changes, too.

A scene from the 2022 Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Parade

The biggest: Unlike previous fests, this one will be spread out all over Fort Myers Beach and San Carlos Island. Events are scheduled at local bars, restaurants and businesses, in addition to a central arts-and-crafts fair at Bayside Park.

Erickson & Jensen Seafood ― the last major Beach shrimping company that's still standing ― looks forward to the event every year.

But especially now.

"It gathers the community," says sales manager Anna Erickson, whose father Grant Erickson co-owns and manages the company. "We need to bring people back to Fort Myers Beach. And this festival is a great way to get people down there. … It’s just a way to get the community functioning again."

Shrimp costumes are often a part of the annual Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Parade.

The festival has been a Fort Myers Beach tradition for more than six decades.

"It’s gonna bring that positive energy to the area," Erickson says. "We're very excited about that, you know. Very excited to let people know, 'Hey, events that you've been going to your whole life, they're still going on.'"

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Lions Club's various charities. "It all goes back into the local community for those in need," Stites says.

Hurricane Ian's impact in Fort Myers Beach shrimping

The shrimping industry is closely tied to Fort Myers Beach and the rest of Southwest Florida, Stites says. That's why the fest celebrates it every year.

"When tourists come to Southwest Florida, it's to eat the local product," she says. "It’s incredibly important."

But that industry hasn't been the same since Hurricane Ian.

The island's other large, historic shipping company ― Trico Shrimp Co. ― went out of business after the 2022 hurricane. San Carlos Island is also home to smaller, independent boat owners and companies.

Erickson & Jensen had 11 boats operating in the Gulf of Mexico before Hurricane Ian. Now there are only five, says co-owner and manager Grant Erickson. Three more are being repaired, and the other three were scrapped.

The sun rises over the shrimp docks on San Carlos Island on Fort Myers Beach on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

That, combined with rising diesel-fuel costs and competition from cheap, imported shrimp, has deeply hurt Erickson & Jensen's bottom line.

"We're struggling," Grant Erickson says.

But they're not quitting, his daughter says. And they’re looking for other ways to make money, including selling other products besides shrimp.

"We're not gonna give up," Anna Erickson says. "We're gritty. We're making it happen."

Changes to the Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival

This weekend's shrimp fest celebrates that perseverance and people's enduring love for shrimp ― what Stites refers to as "pink gold."

But things are a lot different this year. The fest's usual home, Lynn Hall Memorial Park, is still being repaired after Ian. The restrooms aren’t open, Stites says, and there are no utilities ready for food vendors to hook up.

"We couldn't make it happen," she says.

Eva Nash and JJ Jones of the Calendar Girls perform during the Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Parade on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Then the Town of Fort Myers Beach stepped in and offered them the street in front of Bayside Park. And organizers took them up on it.

The fest's annual arts-and-crafts fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between First and Third streets on Old San Carlos Boulevard. The fair coincides with the town's weekly Bayside Park Concert Series ― now expanded to two days for the shrimp fest. Live bands will perform from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Stites says.

The street in front of Bayside Park is a much smaller space than Lynn Hall Memorial Park, though, so shrimp fest organizers had to make some changes. That includes a scaled-down arts-and-crafts fair: Just 40 food and arts-and-crafts vendors instead of the usual 100.

Young "princesses" compete in 2022 to be the Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival queen

Bayside Park will also showcase the annual Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Queen's Pageant. Local young "princesses," ages 15-20, will compete at 1 p.m. Saturday to wear that sparkly shrimp-queen crown and for other titles, including People's Choice, Miss Photogenic, Miss Personality.

Most other shrimp fest events, however, will be moved to elsewhere on Fort Myers Beach. Here's a look at everything else happening Saturday and Sunday, March 9-10, during the Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival:

Shrimp Crawl: Shrimp's on the menu at Fort Myers Beach bars, restaurants

The newest of those events is the week-long Shrimp Crawl, which replaces the usual Lions Club shrimp boil. The crawl started March 4 and continues through Sunday, March 10.

Shrimp lovers get a passport and take it to any of 16 participating Beach bars and restaurants for shrimp-themed food and drinks. Once they get at least six passport stamps, they can turn in their raffle ticket at the Lions Club T-shirt booth at the arts-and-crafts fair. The tickets will be drawn for one of more than 40 prizes donated by Beach businesses.

The idea is to give shrimp-boil fans something new and fun to do, Stites says. "We're sending them out and promoting the local economy and the shrimping industry ― which has always been the mission of the shrimp festival."

One of many floats in the 2022 Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Parade

Passports are available at Tunaskin Aquatic Apparel, Erickson & Jensen Seafood and the Greater Fort Myers Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Erickson & Jensen Seafood is providing the shrimp for the shrimp crawl, Stites says. Menu items include shrimp tacos, a Shrimply The Best Margarita, peel-and-eat shrimp, grilled shrimp, shrimp bisque, shrimp-and-crab gumbo, a shrimp po'boy and more.

Shrimp fest parade and Matazanzas Bridge closing

The two-hour Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and travels about two miles along Estero Boulevard from Fort Myers Beach Elementary School to the base of the Matanzas Bridge.

To prepare for the parade ― and also a 9 a.m. 5K run ― the Matanzas Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon, Stites says. People can still access Fort Myers Beach from the southern end of the island, though.

A scene from the 2022 Fort Myers Beach Shrimp Festival Parade

Her tip: Get there early if you plan to come by the Matanzas Bridge.

"Traffic starts at about 7:30," she says. "If you're not in line, you're not getting over unless it's by foot."

This year's parade features more than 40 units, she says, including Queen's Pageant "princesses" riding atop Corvettes, the dance team The Calendar Girls, law-enforcement vehicles and floats from various Beach businesses.

This will be the first parade since Hurricane Ian, so Stites says they're not sure what the turnout will be. But it’s usually busy.

"It's normally thousands," she says. "I have no idea what to anticipate this year. But it is a sea of people. So rows and rows of people along Estero Boulevard."

Beach Talk Radio will broadcast live and stream video of the parade on its website and Facebook page, she says.

Blessing of the Fleet at the FMB shrimp docks

A big part of the annual shrimp festival is the Blessing of the Fleet, where a St. Raphael's Episcopal Church priest blesses the shrimp boats at the Fort Myers Beach docks.

The Blessing of The Fleet usually starts with a traditional church service at St. Raphael's. But this year, that 10 a.m. Sunday service moves to a tent at the Erickson & Jensen Seafood shrimp boat docks.

Then, at 11 a.m., there will be a dedicated service just for the shrimp fest. "He'll say prayers," Stites says. "They'll sing songs. It’s a short, 30-minute service."

Prayers are said as priests from St. Raphael's Episcopal Church bless the shrimp fleet at Fort Myers Beach on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

After that, the Reverend Michael Rowe walks out to the Erickson & Jensen shrimp boats with holy water and palm fronds, and he blesses each one.

"The important thing about that is he's blessing the three boats that they've got running, as well as the boats that they have not gotten up and running yet," Stites says. "Everything's getting blessed, in hopes of getting everyone back in order."

Following the blessing, people can take part in a Pink Gold Shrimp Celebration at noon, including shrimp to eat (10 shrimp for $10), beer, Blessing of the Fleet T-shirts for sale and 50/50 raffle tickets.

Anna Erickson says her family's company loves hosting the annual event.

"It's just a great tradition," she says. "People love it. The shrimpers love it. It makes them feel valued by the community. It’s an all-around positive thing to do."

Shrimp-eating contest

The 2024 shrimp-eating contest would've been the 10th-annual event, Stites says, if you include the years the shrimp festival has been canceled due to Hurricane Ian and COVID.

This year's shrimp-eating contest moves to the restaurant The Whale, where 10 participants compete at 2 p.m. Sunday to down the most peeled, boiled shrimp they can. All they get to eat with it is water and cocktail sauce.

"It’s whoever can eat the most shrimp in eight minutes, or whoever finishes three pounds of shrimp first," Stites says. "They're pre-peeled, so they don't have to do anything but shove'em down."

This year's contest includes the return of initial champion Carl Cius, who won the eating contest for three years in a row starting in 2015, Stites says. Cius couldn't be reached for comment.

Best things to do this week in Lee: Beach Shrimp Fest, Sanibel Shell Show, Disney on Ice

More about the Fort Myers Beach Lions Club Shrimp Festival

For more information about the shrimp festival and all its events, visit fortmyersbeachshrimpfestival.com or facebook.com/ShrimpFestFMB.

