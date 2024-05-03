Fort Mill Strawberry Festival canceled for the first time in its 15-year history

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Fort Mill announced Friday that the Strawberry Festival scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

“This is the first time in its 15-year history that a full cancellation was needed due to weather,” Fort Mill town officials said on Friday. “The Town has been provided guidance from the National Weather Service Staff and York County Emergency Management for several days as we all monitored the weather that is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms.”

Fort Mill officials said the town received concerns from vendors about the safety of their staff and possible product and equipment damage with the rain, particularly in light of recent storm damage in surrounding areas.

“We would like to thank our partners and the community for the support received for the South Carolina Strawberry Festival events that have been held this year including the annual Strawberry Pageants, Strawberry Soiree, Downtown Strawberry Jam, Strawberry Sprint & Stroll 5K, and Fun Run, Strawberry Scavenger Hunt, Berry’s Bash, Strawberry Festival Brunch, and Strawberry Festival Golf Tournament,” officials with Fort Mill said on Friday.

