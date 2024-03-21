Fort Mill buys three properties as town continues to grow

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Finding a parking space in downtown Fort Mill is difficult, no matter what time you try.

Cars can often take up spaces like these all day, plus there are shoppers and diners who come and go. But town leaders figured out a way to fix that problem by purchasing the former Hardees building on Tom Hall Street.

“There are many people that have invested in our downtown, their businesses. that people, even in the hardest of times during COVID, have managed to stay and bring a vibrancy to our downtown that we haven’t seen since I was a child,” said Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage. “So we feel like those that have worked hard to make it a great place to visit deserve a place for their patrons to park our citizens, too.”

Leaders will use town impact fee money and unused hospitality funds to pay for the project.

