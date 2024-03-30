Fort Mill asks for greater safety measures from state after crossing guard death

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Fort Mill is asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation for measures to help increase safety around school zones.

The request comes one week after a crossing guard was hit and killed by a driver, while others with the same positions are demanding safety changes after some of them skipped work Thursday.

Some of the crossing guards came back to work Friday after protesting the lack of criminal charges for the driver from the March 21 incident. One of the guards says everyone won’t return until they all feel safe.

“I’m a people person, I was in the corporate world for 30-plus years and I just said, ‘I gotta get out,’” said Leslie Richardson.

Crossing guard death

She likes getting students and parents in and out of school safely, but what she doesn’t like is how dangerous she says her work has become.

“I’m putting my life at risk and so are all of my coworkers,” said Richardson. “They ignore our signs, they turn when they want to turn, they don’t listen to us,” said Richardson.

But the dangers became most apparent last Thursday.

“You know and it doesn’t surprise me that this happened,” said Richardson.

Richardson’s friend and coworker, 61-year-old Stanley Brucker, was hit by a driver and killed while on the job at Fort Mill Elementary School.

Stanley Brucker on a mission trip.

Stanley Brucker with his family.

“I just hate it happened,” said Richardson.

Police say Brucker didn’t look and stepped out into traffic. Prosecutors say the driver wasn’t at fault and will not face charges.

“We’re doing this for Stan and Stan’s family,” said Richardson.

Some of the crossing guards didn’t show up to work Thursday to call attention to the need for change.

“It’s not safe anymore, it’s not,” said Richardson.

She says when she went back to her post after Brucker died, she was anxious.

“I got so nervous, I was very panicked and that’s not like me,” said Richardson.

Now she’s determined to make a difference.

“We need things to change the speed limit has to be reduced, not all our spots have flashing lights, if they just have a sign, they ignore them anyway, I realize people are in a hurry but they gotta, the life they save may be their very own one day,” said Richardson.

Fort Mill Schools are out on Spring Break all next week.

The district says they are “actively working” and discussions are underway to figure out how to enhance safety measures around school zones.

The the town and Mayor Guynn Savage sent Queen City News the following statement Friday:

The Town of Fort Mill as a whole has grieved the loss of our crossing guard, Mr. Brucker. Our police department and emergency services responded immediately to the accident and conducted a thorough investigation which has been reviewed by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol. Following strict protocol, the family was notified as was the driver and a statement was issued to the public. We are in constant contact with our school district and are working with them to provide support during this time. Our Town has been in contact with and will make a formal request of the South Carolina Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit in our school zones, review all safety measures and signage and make all improvements needed to help prevent a future occurrence.” Town of Fort Mill

