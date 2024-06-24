Fort Meade Commission will meet Thursday to discuss hiring of city manager

The Fort Meade City Commission will meet Thursday to discuss contract negotiations with Edward Walker Dean, whom commissioners selected as the next city manager.

Fort Meade will hold a special City Commission meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss contract negotiations with a potential new city manager.

The Commission voted 4-1 on June 11 to offer the position to Edward Walker Dean, previously the city manager in Haines City. Commissioners chose Dean over two other candidates, Interim City Manager Dustin Burke and Shawn Gilman.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, 8 W. Broadway St., and will be available through Zoom.

