Fort Liberty soldier charged with unpremeditated murder in death of infant daughter

An 82nd Airborne Division soldier is facing allegations he is responsible for the death of his infant daughter in 2023.

The U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred charges of unpremeditated murder, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence against Sgt. Gabriel Ceville in the death of 8-month-old Misty Lee Delatorre, according to Special Trial Council spokesperson Michelle McCaskill.

Ceville, originally from Oklahoma, is a member of the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion, 505th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, said Maj. Matt Diaz, spokesman for the division. He said Ceville entered the military in 2011 and was assigned to Fort Liberty in 2021.

On May 22, a preliminary hearing was held at Fort Liberty, McCaskill said.

Misty's grandmother, Misty Bray, of Wake County, said she attended the hearing that addressed the death of the granddaughter named after her.

Bray said that her daughter, Alina Delatorre, met Ceville online on a military chat site in 2021 as she was preparing to join the Army. Those plans were foiled when she became pregnant, Bray said. Their child was born prematurely in Moore County on May 31, 2022.

“She was determined. My grandbaby was so determined,” Bray said. “Big personality for a little baby.”

Bray said the relationship between her daughter and Ceville was tenuous and that she had only met him briefly on a few occasions.

“I met him when he went and got the DNA test done,” Bray said. "It was always a fight because he didn’t want to deal with anything financially.”

The court records indicate Ceville served Delatorre with custody papers when the baby was 3 months old and mother and child had moved to California.

On Feb. 7, 2023, a Cumberland County judge awarded primary custody of Misty to Ceville, with both parents sharing custody in six-month intervals, according to the records.

On Feb. 10, three days after the judge entered the custody order, Misty was in the care of her father when she the hospital, Bray said. Misty's grandmother said she and Delatorre learned from the hospital that the baby had been admitted 24 hours earlier.

On Feb. 13, 2023, Misty died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to an autopsy report.

The report states the 19-pound child, who was positive at death for COVID-19, also had abrasions and contusions to her chin, eyelid and cheek.

"The distribution of the scalp injuries Misty sustained, in particular, suggests multiple impacts to multiple sides of the head. The unexplained bruising of her face (and past bruising noted months prior) is also highly suspicious. As no alternative explanation for this trauma has been provided (per discussion with law enforcement), by far the most likely scenario is inflicted/abusive head trauma," the autopsy report states. "Even were Misty to have had an inborn bleeding vulnerability such as a coagulation disorder or a metabolic defect (or even clotting abnormalities from COVID-19), the chances of her spontaneously having bleeds in so many different locations simultaneously to simulate massive head trauma (and with no bleeds elsewhere) are essentially zero."

