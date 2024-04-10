Fort Liberty chief warrant officer convicted of domestic violence, gets 10 months confinement

A high-ranking Fort Liberty warrant officer will be confined for 10 months after pleading guilty last month to domestic violence charges, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Forces Command said.

Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Shane Elam, 45, originally of Olympia, Washington, was sentenced March 21 for three counts of domestic violence, two counts of assault consummated by battery and a count of suffocation, FORSCOM spokesman Paul Boyce said.

A charge sheet and court records show that Elam was arrested July 31 and arraigned Nov. 27.

According to the charge sheet, Elam pulled his spouse’s leg and arm, dragged her by her hair and attempted to suffocate her with his hand on Oct. 3, 2022, near Reston, Virginia.

Elam’s military records show that he entered the Army in June 2001 and has been a marine deck officer at Fort Liberty since September 2021.

