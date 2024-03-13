Fort Lee student wins 2024 North Jersey Regional Spelling Bee

The 2024 North Jersey Regional Spelling Bee came to a conclusion Tuesday evening with eighth grader Olivia Rhee from Lewis F. Cole Middle School in Fort Lee taking first place.

Rhee wins a trip to compete for the national championship in Washington, D.C. in the end of May. The student successfully spelled the word "natatorium," which is a swimming pool, specifically one that is indoors, to win the competition.

After six rounds, a peculiar finish to the contest transpired as there was a three-way tie for second place. Eli Neibart, a seventh grade student from David E. Owens Middle School in New Milford, Jazmine Moss-Lewis a eighth grade student from the Palisades Charter School in Englewood and Lianna Brukner from Yeshivat Noam in Teaneck all finished in second place.

Olivia Rhee, seen in the 2023 spelling bee, won the 2024 edition March 12, 2024.

The tradition has been part of the North Jersey community since 1935. This year 65 students between the third and eighth grade across multiple different schools from Bergen County competed for the regional championship.

The Bergen County Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs hosted the event at Bergen Community College’s Tech Center in the Paramus campus this year.

Organizer Colin Knight said the competition was extremely fun as there was thrilling rounds with the students showing off their wonderful talents.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Fort Lee NJ student wins 2024 North Jersey Regional Spelling Bee