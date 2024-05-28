Fort Lauderdale’s yellow tap water safe to drink, city says

Has the yellow water coming out of the tap got you spooked?

Don’t worry.

The water is safe to drink, Fort Lauderdale says.

Fort Lauderdale has two water treatment plants, but the one that produces clear water has been offline since Thursday.

The city was forced to shut down its Peele-Dixie plant after a raw water pipeline was damaged, said Dr. Nancy Gassman, assistant director of Public Works. A contractor was installing a drainage pipe at a golf course when a trench box collapsed and hit the pipe.

Now about the color of the tap water. Here’s why it’s yellow.

The Peele-Dixie plant, which serves the city’s southern neighborhoods, uses a nanofiltration technology that produces clear water.

Until the plant comes back online, the entire city is getting its water from Fiveash, Fort Lauderdale’s main water treatment plant.

Fiveash, which produces water with a yellow tint, relies on a lime-softening treatment system that’s not able to remove tannins from the underground water supply.

Residents have been calling the city to complain about the color of the water and the drop in water pressure, Gassman said.

Crews are working to get the Peele-Dixie plant back up and running as soon as possible, Gassman said.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com. Follow me on X @Susannah_Bryan