Fort Lauderdale trio arrested after robbery valued at over $69K, Collier sheriff's office says

Three Fort Lauderdale men face charges after authorities say they arrested them for a daytime robbery at Waterside Shops, in Naples, on Tuesday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Michael Lawrence Knight, 27; Harmon Brown, 32; and Keion Jamaal Payne, 31, face armed robbery, aggravated battery and fleeing and eluding charges.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Saks Fifth Avenue at Waterside Shops, 5395 U.S. 41 N., when Knight, Brown and Payne had just stolen multiple Chanel purses and were attempting to flee the store, deputies said.

Authorities said the trio pushed on the doors and pepper-sprayed store employees who attempted to stop them before getting into a white BMW SUV and heading east onto Pine Ridge Road.

Collier County deputies found the SUV at Golden Gate Parkway and Livingston Road heading toward Interstate 75. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Brown, the driver, began driving recklessly through rush-hour traffic. Deputies engaged in a pursuit with the SUV.

13-year-old eluded authorities: Teenager, 13, faces charges after fleeing, eluding early Wednesday morning, FHP says

During the pursuit, authorities said, Brown struck another vehicle and then drove onto the sidewalk near a school and in the wrong lanes of traffic on Immokalee Road to avoid deputies before turning into 8610 Addison Place Circle, where the Chick-fil-A and Aldi stores are. The trio then ran from the SUV before they were apprehended.

Store employees estimated the trio stole 13 purses, valued at $69,200. Authorities said three bags were recovered, valued at $16,200.

Authorities said they discovered Brown had a warrant out of Carroll County, in Georgia, for larceny.

The trio is next due in court May 13 for their arraignments.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier sheriff's office arrests trio for robbery valued over $69,000