Fort Lauderdale and Miami on display in new ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ trailer

Fort Lauderdale and Miami are featured prominently in the newly released first trailer for “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” the upcoming movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The trailer was released Tuesday, just a few weeks after camera crews closed roads and recorded scenes across South Florida, and drew the public’s attention.

Aerial shots of South Florida are on display, and various scenes feature a Porsche heading down State Road A1A along Fort Lauderdale beach, as well as stretches of Miami.

The movie, the fourth installment of the “Bad Boys” movie franchise, is scheduled to be released in theaters June 7.