Fort Jennings woman sentenced on drug charge

Apr. 4—WAPAKONETA — A Fort Jennings woman was sentenced last week to a minimum of four years in prison for the possession of drugs.

Krystal Oehler, 42, was indicted by an Auglaize County grand jury in February on single counts of possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, each felonies of the second degree.

On March 27, Oehler appeared before Judge Frederick Pepple in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court and withdrew her not guilty plea to the possession charge. Prosecutors dismissed the remaining count in the indictment.

Pepple found Oehler to be indigent and did not impose a mandatory fine. He imposed a lesser fine of $3,000, to be paid within three years of her release from prison.