Fort Gibson's class of 2024 community focused

May 21—FORT GIBSON — Friday night's Fort Gibson High School Commencement ceremony seemed strange for senior Josie Smith.

She had just moved to Fort Gibson from Star Valley, Wyoming, at the beginning of her senior year last August.

"It's definitely not what I expected my graduation to be, but I've grown to love the people here a lot," Smith said on Friday. "They really made me feel like part of the community."

Community meant a lot for the 109 members of Fort Gibson's Class of 2024.

School Superintendent Scott Farmer noted such community when he said the 2024 seniors used their remaining positive school lunch balances to pay off all outstanding lunch balances for Early Learning Center students

"Truly, the only reason I know about it is that I get to see the ledger every day," Farmer said at the ceremony. "While I am proud of your medals, I am far more proud of your spirit."

Smith, whose mother teaches at Fort Gibson, recalled her trepidation coming to a new school in a new state as a senior.

"But there were a lot of kids who welcomed me in," she said, adding the she got involved in swimming and the musical productions of "Legally Blonde" and "Vivia."

She said that although she misses her mountains and the snow, she plans to stay in the area and be a dog trainer.

Jake Spencer, who plans to study cybersecurity at University of Tulsa, said growing up in Fort Gibson "gave me a close group that's always rooting for me."

"I feel like that sets me up for success in my later stages in life," he said. "I have a close group of friends, we have our best interests in mind."

Classmate Gideon Wood said he and Spencer have been close since first grade.

"It helped that I always had a friend when I needed somebody," Wood said. "We played football together, we both did power lifting, we always competed to be better than the other one."

Wood said he plans to study electrical construction at the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, "so we're not gonna be too far away,"

Katie Boothe, who came to Fort Gibson from Warner nearly eight years ago, recalled meeting a new friend from California her sophomore year

"She sat by herself at a table, so we invited her to sit by us at lunch," Booth said.

That friend, MaKenna Goforth said it was scary those first few days in a new school, then Booth approached her at lunch. Goforth said she enjoyed being involved in FFA and hanging around friends. The two shared a selfie before graduating.

FGHS Principal Ben Pemberton said 2024 had the smallest graduating class since 1994. But it boasted a high level of academic excellence, including 37 — one third — who met the criteria to be Red or White Scholars.

"The students who sit before me are hard working, driven, academically and athletically gifted and goal oriented," Pemberton said.

Senior Class President Emma Perdue reflected on friendship and community in her benediction.

"Memories laid the foundation for who we are," she said. "Think of your best friends, think of that person you had a crush on, that teacher that influenced you. Think of your kindergarten best friend, that kid you sat next to freshman year. Think of that person you haven't been kind to. Think of a person in this class you haven't met. Find those people and make a memory. The present moment and the memory of the past builds who you will be tomorrow."