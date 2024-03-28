Fort Eisenhower holds ‘Hiring our Heroes’ event for military spouses

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. (WJBF) – Fort Eisenhower helped military spouses find jobs on Thursday.

“I’ve been a military spouse for about fifteen years,” said Jessica Zieran. “As you know, there’s a lot of relocation, a lot of instability, and things that are unpredictable. One of the things I think that’s so great about having an event like this, is that there’s an opportunity to not just find out about positions, but also to network.”

Hiring Our Heroes is a U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation program that connects the military community with American businesses.

Program and Fort Eisenhower leaders held a hiring event at the installation Thursday for military spouses, and anyone else who was looking to find a job.

“It’s fantastic,” said Col. Reginald Evans, the Garrison Commander at Fort Eisenhower. “We had thirty employers and we had well over one-hundred registered job seekers here today. We exceeded what we did last year by over twenty-five.”

There were local and national employers there – like the Columbia County School District, Wells Fargo, Boeing, Penske, Goodwill, and more.

Military spouses are an important workforce that they’re hoping to tap into.

The HOH said more than half a million veterans and military spouses have found careers through its programs.

“Military spouses are some of the most talented candidates that we’ve seen,” said Alayna Robbins, the Senior Program Manager at the event for Hiring Our Heroes. “Not only that, but they are so resilient.”

It’s hard for a military spouse to plant roots in their careers.

Those at the hiring event said this makes it easier.

“What’s super beautiful is its the military’s way of acknowledging the hard work of military spouses,” said Nomi Stanton. “How they are valued, and cherished, and loved, and legitimately part of their soldier’s success story.”

