Fort Concho salutes Armed Forces with day of honor and history

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Members of the U.S. armed forces will enjoy complimentary access to San Angelo’s historic Fort Concho starting May 18th, in celebration of Armed Forces Day.

A variety of engaging activities has been planned by dedicated workers and volunteers for Saturday’s festivities at Fort Concho. Notably, the day will feature a series of howitzer-fired salutes, commencing at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day.

Robert Bluthardt, the site manager, remarked,” Armed Forces Day is a national holiday dedicated to honoring and celebrating the invaluable service rendered by our armed forces personnel. Given the presence of Goodfellow Air Force Base and representatives from all branches of the military in our community, it’s a fitting occasion for us to pay tribute. As Fort Concho has its roots in the army, what better way to mark the occasion than by showcasing our historic howitzer? We’ll be firing a salute every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow, of course using blanks.”

Moreover, Fort Concho proudly participates as a Blue Star Museum, extending complimentary access to U.S. military families throughout the summer months, beginning tomorrow and lasting until Labor Day.

For further information or inquiries regarding the event, individuals are encouraged to contact Fort Concho directly.

