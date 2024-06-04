Fort Collins voters have 2 choices for House District 52 in the June primary election

The Fort Collins voters of House District 52 can choose between two Democrats in this month's primary election: Ethnie Treick, a community volunteer who has also been active in local politics, and Yara Zokaie, a community organizer and tax attorney.

Fort Collins is represented in the state House by two seats, districts 52 and 53. There is no primary in District 53 this year.

District 52 covers the more southern part of Fort Collins. It's currently represented by Rep. Cathy Kipp, who is leaving the seat to run for Senate District 14.

You can find out what district you're in by entering your address here.

This map shows the House district boundaries in Northern Colorado, as of 2021.

This district has leaned heavily Democratic over the years — in the past three general elections, a Democrat won with more than 63% of the vote — and there will be no Republican challenger on the ballot in November.

However, the winner of this primary will face two third-party candidates: Stephen Yurash of the Colorado Center Party and Reece Moellenhoff, who is unaffiliated.

Read on to learn about the candidates and their top issues. The information here is pulled from candidate questionnaires and interviews. Answers have been edited lightly to match Coloradoan style guides.

What are the candidates' backgrounds?

ZOKAIE: "I am a first-generation Iranian American, community organizer, and a mom to three boys."

Zokaie is a tax attorney who has represented people and small businesses across the country against the IRS and Departments of Revenue. She is currently Larimer County's chief deputy assessor.

"I became politically involved to pass paid family leave and ensure that everyone can take time away from work after having a baby or to take care of a loved one. After years of work and knocking thousands of doors, paid family leave is now a reality for our Fort Collins families."

"I then helped found a nonprofit, Latino Coalition, to advocate for people of color at all levels of government. We made sure vaccines reached our front-line workers and launched successful voter registration drives."

TREICK: "I am a mom, community volunteer, and small business owner."

Treick has served on boards in Poudre School District and nonprofit agencies; led the Fair Council Pay campaign to increase Fort Collins City Council member pay; and worked on political campaigns, including for John Kefalas, Emily Francis and Dianne Primavera.

She said as a member of the Colorado BlueFlower Fund Board of Directors, she "worked to elect Democratic, pro-choice women to state and local office."

Treick represented Xcel Energy at the Colorado Capitol six legislative sessions from 2009 to 2014, "building relationships with the environmental community and other key stakeholders to advance sustainable, clean energy policies such as the Clean Air Clean Jobs Act, Renewable Energy Standard and Community Solar Gardens."

What has motivated these candidates to run for this office?

ZOKAIE: "I got started in local politics for paid family leave. I was not able to take a leave with my now middle child and it was a pretty dark time at a time when I should have been able to be fully present for him. And I went down to the capitol to push for this issue and I saw the corporate power that really runs the show and how much money can have a corrupting influence over our elected officials.

"A big reason why I'm running is to make sure that people can do what my family did, because my family was able to work their way into the middle class, and I think that's a lot harder now for an immigrant family to do.

"I'm a first generation Iranian American, so my parents fled Iran during the revolution and did not have much growing up. I learned English in public school and didn't always feel safe or welcome in this country. I've been called a terrorist, I've been told I don't belong here. ... I think that really has shaped the way I see things because I see people in our community with that same feeling that I had as a kid."

TREICK: "I decided to run based on my volunteer work. I work with a lot of women who face systemic barriers and are also dealing with issues such as affordable housing, mental health, access to transportation, and child care. ... I'm passionate about lifting or lessening those barriers to make an economy that works better for everyone."

She said two stories from her life explain her motivations: Her father lost his hand in a work accident as a young man and then spent his career advocating for injured workers. The kitchen-table conversations about his work "sparked a lot of empathy in me," her volunteer work and her desire to help people who are struggling to make a better life and thrive.

She also had a traumatic birth experience with her second child, in which she nearly died. "I know how fortunate I am that I was in a place and received the medical attention that I did that many mothers aren’t so fortunate," she said, motivating her to work at the Capitol to address maternal mortality and the disparities that lead to worse outcomes for Black and brown women.

What are the candidates' top issues?

ZOKAIE:

Public education funding: " This year, our neighborhood schools faced closure. We need a public education champion that will rework our school funding formula, and I have a detailed tax plan to get this done. If we don’t get this done, we will have no choice but to consider school consolidation again." The state must increase per-pupil funding and can do this by changing the Taxpayers' Bill of Rights and closing corporate tax loopholes, she said.

Progressive tax policy: "Our middle earners disproportionately bear the tax burden. We can use our tax code to take care of our most vulnerable community members and end child poverty. Additionally, our property tax system needs work. Out-of-state corporate owners, who own a significant portion of the housing stock in Fort Collins, should be paying in at a higher rate."

Health care for all: "I support a single-payer health care system, and hope to pass a study bill next year. No one should go bankrupt because they got sick." Also under health care, "we have to protect abortion in Colorado and make sure our reproductive rights are protected."

Protect our environment: "We need to transition to renewable energy, invest in public transportation, and hold our top polluters accountable. I refuse funding from the fossil fuel industry because I am committed to making sure everyone in Colorado has clean air and water, with a particular focus on our low-income communities and communities of color."

TREICK:

Increase affordability: "We need to create an economy that works better for everyone. Too many people in our state are struggling with barriers such as child care or access to education. Affordable housing is one such barrier. We need more housing options for people at all stages of their lives as we work to create more functional communities to overcome historic and systemic disparities. Additionally, I will lead on workforce development, ensuring workers are equipped for current and future job opportunities through apprenticeships, reskilling and upskilling."

Clean air and water: "Our work on affordable housing is part of the solution, but we must also decrease emissions related to oil and gas production, transportation, and industrial operations." She said utilities must be held accountable to meet the state goal of generating 100% renewable energy by 2050 and partnerships can help prepare the workforce for change. She wants to eliminate emissions from oil and gas production and further regulate the industry. She said doubling down on investments in transit will help, along with investment in electric vehicle infrastructure. She said regional collaboration is needed for water access.

Health equity and access: "I believe universal health care is a fundamental right, not a privilege ... We must increase access and equity, including for reproductive and behavioral health care, and develop innovative solutions to address root causes such as economic disparities, trauma and discrimination." She said legislation could help increase the number of providers in the state, encourage people to enter into that career field.

Education: She said she would fight for more funding for education, so kids have access to high-quality resources and teachers are being paid well so they can live in the communities where they teach.

What do the candidates think distinguishes them from their opponent?

ZOKAIE: Zokaie said she refuses money from corporate lobbyists, corporate landlords and big business PACs. "That money tends to come with strings attached."

Zokaie said unlike her opponent, she had enough support from local Democrats to make it onto the ballot through the assembly process, rather than the petition process.

"I have local Democrats behind me because they've seen me do work in our local community for years," she said. "This is a grassroots, people-powered campaign and I’m very proud of that."

"My campaign is through the lens of how to support our most vulnerable community members. ... And as somebody who is first generation Iranian American and had a lower income upbringing, I think my perspective is desperately needed" at the Capitol.

She said a legislator with tax expertise is also needed at the Capitol due to retirements.

TREICK: "The first and most significant difference between me and my opponent is my experience – I have six years experience working at the Colorado Capitol ... was there every single day, day in and day out," tracking bills, engaging with stakeholders, building coalitions and getting legislation passed.

"I am the only candidate in any primary without being an incumbent who has that depth of experience at the Colorado Capitol," she said.

"My deep experience in the community also distinguishes me," she said. She cited her experience as a small business owner with her optometrist husband, community involvement via her children's sports and activities, her service on nonprofit boards and government boards, and her political work.

"I am a progressive Democrat, but I think my approach is more moderate than that of that of my opponent. I think it's important that as a legislator, I am listening to diverse opinions and really seeking out the opinions of all different folks in our community and also statewide. So that is how I will show up at the Capitol."

Notable endorsements

ZOKAIE: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser; Reps. Cathy Kipp and Andy Boesenecker; Larimer County Commissioners Kristin Stephens and Jody Shadduck-McNally; Fort Collins City Council member Susan Gutwosky; Poudre School District board members Kristen Draper, Kevin Havelda and Jessica Zamora. Organizations listing support include Poudre Education Association, Colorado Education Association, NoCoSafeSpace, Colorado Working Families Party, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 455, New Era Colorado, YIMBY Fort Collins.

TREICK: Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas; City Council member Tricia Canonico; Colorado Senate President Steve Fenberg; Poudre School District board member Jim Brokish; former U.S. Reps. Betsy Markey and Ed Perlmutter. Organizations supporting her include YIMBY Fort Collins, Colorado Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Apartment Association, Colorado Contractors Association, Plumbers Local Union 3, Pipefitters Local Union 208, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of Colorado and Wyoming.

(Not a complete list)

How much money has been raised?

ZOKAIE: $61,484

TREICK: $88,165

Source: Colorado Secretary of State's Office reports filed as of May 30

Get more information

ZOKAIE: www.yaraforco.com

TREICK: www.ethnieforcolorado.com

