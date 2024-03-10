Fort Collins police seek suspect in gang-related homicide

Fort Collins police are looking for a suspect in what they believe is a gang-related homicide that took place late Saturday night.

Police received a call around 11:15 p.m. March 9 from someone saying a person had been shot at the apartments located in the 700 block of Mangold Lane in north Fort Collins. The Northfield Commons apartment complex is located at 728 Mangold Lane, which is just off Suniga Road near Redwood Street in northeast Fort Collins.

When officers arrived, they attempted lifesaving measures on the adult male victim, but the he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

As of early Sunday morning, police said they still do not have a suspect in custody.

Detectives believe the shooting to be gang related but said details surrounding why, including any gang names, will not be released at this time in an effort to prevent any type of retaliation for the incident.

Heavy police presence is expected at the scene into the Sunday morning hours as investigators process the scene.

"Our thoughts are with those who lost their loved one tonight,'' Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who oversees the Fort Collins Police Criminal Investigations Division, said in the release. "Our detectives will work to find answers for them and to hold those responsible for this act of violence.''

Police said it will share additional information, including a description of the suspect, as it becomes available.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Detective Corporal Julia Chenoweth at (970) 416-2645.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Gang-related shooting leaves 1 dead in Fort Collins