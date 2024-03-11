Fort Collins police seek murder suspect considered armed and dangerous

DENVER (KDVR) — Two days after a deadly shooting in Fort Collins, police have released information about the man they believe is responsible.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Adrian Pacheco on a count of first-degree murder.

The warrant comes after a deadly shooting Saturday at an apartment building in the 700 block of Mangold Lane. Police believe it was a gang-related shooting, but they have not released information about why they think that or who may have been involved, saying they want to avoid a retaliatory attack.

The victim of the shooting, a man, was pronounced dead after officers from Fort Collins Police Services attempted to save his life when they arrived.

A mugshot of Adrian Pacheco

Police have been searching for Pacheco, but as of Monday afternoon, they had not located him. The department released a mugshot from an arrest in Larimer County and urged anyone who sees him to call 911.

Pacheco is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and should not be approached.

