Fort Collins police seek murder suspect considered armed and dangerous
Two days after a deadly shooting in Fort Collins, police have released information about the man they believe is responsible.
A lawsuit filed by Dak Prescott accuses a woman of seeking to extort $100 million by falsely accusing him of sexual assault.
People may not have grasped this yet, but companies that process data are increasingly aware that they need to handle voice as personally identifiable information. This is particularly true in Europe in the context of GDPR: While many companies are hoping to build AI on top of voice data, in many cases, this requires removing biometric information first. This is where Nijta hopes to help: by providing AI-powered speech anonymization technology to clients that need to comply with privacy requirements.
The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing running back Joe Mixon.
Free agency is upon us, and Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab are joining forces to react to and give letter grades for all the biggest moves from day one of the NFL's legal tampering window. The duo start off with the QB news, as Kirk Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons (what does he still have left in the tank?), and the Minnesota Vikings have no long-term plan at quarterback. Russell Wilson signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baker Mayfield remains in Tampa Bay. The duo also hit on the major running back signings. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss some non-free agency news, as Tee Higgins requests a trade and Mac Jones get traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, before diving back into more major free agent signings. The two hosts give letter grades for the Las Vegas Raiders acquisitions, the Brian Burns trade, Chris Jones staying in Kansas City, the massive interior offensive line contracts and much more.
Miami Beach has implemented curfews, raised parking prices and is imposing fines on some short-term rentals.
The 2025 Audi A3 is being treated to its mid-cycle refresh consisting of a number of design and tech changes for the little sedan.
Reddit's IPO plans are coming into focus with a new S-1 filing released Monday morning that sets an initial price range for its stock at $31 to $34 per share. At the low end of this range, $31 billion, though Reddit would be worth $4.93 billion based on an expected 158.98 million shares outstanding. In any case, everyone seems to believe it will emerge as a public company at or above the $5 billion mark, something of a Mendoza Line for Reddit, given the clues its secondary-market trading activity showed on pricing prior to its IPO filing.
A mortgage origination fee typically costs 0.50% to 1% of your mortgage and is paid at closing. Learn about how it works and options for paying less.
Readyverse Studios partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to help bring the popular novel to the metaverse across web3. “Open” is a third-person battle royale experience in which players compete against each other in game-show-styled, multi-round collaborative modes using various gaming techniques, such as shooting, tactical positioning and driving.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Ninja and Shark.
Would-be Twitter/X rival Bluesky is looking to more directly invest in its developer community in order to foster growth. The company last week announced "AT Protocol Grants," a new program that will dole out small grants to developers building on its new social networking protocol. Initially, Bluesky said it would release $10,000 in grants of $500 to $2,000 per project apiece, based on factors like cost, usage and more.
The Bears landed a new running back.
It’s been four days since the Alabama Republican gave her party’s official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address — and she’s still doing damage control.
Yes, “Oppenheimer” took home seven awards, but “Barbie” had the love of the A-list crowd at Sunday’s Academy Awards.
The ribbed fabric and sleek, stretchy fit make it easy to dress up or down, they rave.
A lengthy investigation into the European Union's use of Microsoft 365 has found the Commission breached the bloc's data protection rules through its use of the cloud-based productivity software. Announcing its decision in a press release today, the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said the Commission infringed "several key data protection rules when using Microsoft 365". "The Commission did not sufficiently specify what types of personal data are to be collected and for which explicit and specified purposes when using Microsoft 365," the data supervisor, Wojciech Wiewiórowski, wrote, adding: "The Commission’s infringements as data controller also relate to data processing, including transfers of personal data, carried out on its behalf."
Newlands VC, the super-secretive investment firm bankrolled by WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, is leading a $10 million investment into SuperAGI, TechCrunch has learned exclusively. The startup has ambitions to build a full-stack artificial general intelligence (AGI) platform based on large agentic models (LAMs) -- seen by some as the next stage in development for large language models. The Series A will be used for further research, as well as middleware and software applications that SuperAGI believes will bring AI closer to working more reliably in a wider range of use cases.
There are some intriguing linebackers in free agency this year.
The Eagles released Byard earlier in March.
Nintendo announced release dates for 'Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door' and 'Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.' They come out May 23 and June 27, respectively. Pre-orders are now available for both on the Nintendo Store for $60.