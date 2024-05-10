Fort Collins pays $300,000 to settle excessive force lawsuit by woman knocked to ground

The former CSU student who filed an excessive force lawsuit against a Fort Collins police officer, and the city, after her 2017 arrest in Old Town Square received a $300,000 settlement from the city.

The incident involving Fort Collins police officer Randall Klamser, and Michaella Surat, then 22, was recorded by bystanders and went viral online. She became involved in a heated interaction with Klamser while her boyfriend was being questioned by police.

The bystander video and Klamser's body-worn camera show Klamser throwing Surat to the ground, where her face hit the pavement and caused injuries including a cervical strain, concussion, contusion and bruising, according to the lawsuit.

Surat was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest by a jury and was sentenced to probation.

Klamser was cleared of wrongdoing in the incident after an internal investigation.

In 2019, Surat filed the lawsuit, which also alleged that Fort Collins' policing policies and training practices allow for police to unconstitutionally use excessive force.

It listed several other cases alleging excessive force by Fort Collins police, including a 2018 arrest of Natasha Patnode at a Target, and a 2017 arrest of Kimberly Chancellor at a Campus West apartment building that spurred internal investigations of the officers involved.

A statement from Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said the settlement was reached "to avoid the continued expense and ongoing disruption of litigation that has ensued over the past seven years and was unlikely to be resolved even after the scheduled District Court trial."

He said the settlement does not imply liability or wrongdoing by the officer or Fort Collins Police Services.

"We at FCPS take special care to learn from officer interactions with the public we serve and adjust our procedures when necessary," Swoboda said.

David Lane, attorney for Surat, said, “I would like to thank the taxpayers of Fort Collins for their generosity in giving us $300,000, and all they have to do to stop this in the future is to control their police."

Klamser now carries a rank of sergeant and serves in the Criminal Investigations Division, according information provided by J Gilmore, Fort Collins Police Services' director of communications.

"Klamser continues to be a valued member of the Fort Collins Police Services," he said in an email.

Seven years later, Lane said Surat has moved on from the case, working and living “a nice life” outside of Colorado.

The case has had a complex history in the past five years.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court ruled Klamser is entitled to qualified immunity and can't be held liable for his actions because in 2017, he couldn't have known his actions violated the Fourth Amendment. Meanwhile, the case against the city has been proceeding.

A trial had been set for next week, but court documents show a notice of settlement was filed April 9 and a motion to dismiss the case was filed Tuesday.

Coloradoan reporter Sady Swanson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins settles Michaella Surat's excessive police force lawsuit