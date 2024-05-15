Fort Collins man accused of possessing thousands child sexual abuse images, videos

Editor's note: This story references sexual crimes against children. Resources have been included.

A Fort Collins man has been arrested after law enforcement officials say he was in possession of thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos.

In October, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that investigators suspected images depicting sexual abuse of young children were in possession of an unknown suspect in Larimer County, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office says it identified the suspect as 28-year-old James Denny of Fort Collins. Investigators conducted a search warrant at his home in November, and after spending months processing digital forensic evidence, Denny was arrested earlier this month. The following charges have been filed against him:

Sexual exploitation of a child, distribution of materials, a Class 3 felony

Sexual exploitation of a child, possession of videos, a Class 4 felony

Sexual exploitation of a child, possession of videos/extraordinary risk, a Class 4 felony

Sexual exploitation of a child, possession of images, a Class 5 felony

Sexual exploitation of a child, possession of images/extraordinary risk, a Class 5 felony

Denny was arrested May 7. He posted his $50,000 surety bond May 9.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Larimer County Sheriff's Office Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or at stopcriminals.org.

Denny is next scheduled to appear in court July 10.

Resources for sexual abuse victims

The SAVA Center provides crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for those affected by sexual abuse in Northern Colorado, as well as prevention programs through community outreach and education.

Fort Collins location: 970-472-4204

Loveland location: 970-775-2962

savacenter.org

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse and provides support for those victims' non-offending family members.

The Crawford Child Advocacy Center works to prevent child abuse by providing services to help caseworkers and investigators stop perpetrators, protect victims, and support survivors and their families.

Estes Valley Crisis Advocates provides a variety of free and confidential services to survivors of crimes and traumas.

Call 970-577-9781

Text 513-970-3822

crisisadvocates.org

SummitStone Health Partners provides counseling for psychological, emotional and behavioral problems; domestic violence and sexual abuse victims; and drug and alcohol problems. They offer individual, group and family therapy.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County man accused of possessing child sexual abuse materials