Fort Collins' lawmakers at state legislature will host virtual town hall April 6

Fort Collins' elected representatives to the Colorado General Assembly are, clockwise from left, Sen. Joann Ginal, Rep. Cathy Kipp and Rep. Andrew Boesenecker.

Fort Collins' elected representatives to the Colorado Senate and House will host their monthly town hall virtually on Saturday, April 6.

Sen. Joann Ginal and Reps. Cathy Kipp and Andrew Boesenecker will provide updates and take questions during the event, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Kipp's office told the Coloradoan the forum will be virtual because lawmakers will likely be working portions of the the weekend.

You can join the town hall by registering anytime at this link, including during the event.

Track housing bills: Will Colorado end occupancy limits and legalize more ADUs? Track some of them here

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Joann Ginal, Cathy Kipp and Andrew Boesenecker host town hall