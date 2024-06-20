Fort Collins City Council wants to consider banning sales of cats and dogs from puppy mills

I'm Rebecca Powell, the city government reporter at The Coloradoan, and it's an issue I've been following on the back burner for months. There's so much more to report than what I'm going to cover in this update, so stay tuned in the coming weeks for more on what advocates and retail pet stores have to say about this.

This is a topic that's been simmering for months on council, including when council was designating its priorities for this term back in January.

While council didn't end up defining animal welfare as a priority, council members Julie Pignataro, Melanie Potyondy and Kelly Ohlson all expressed support for considering addressing the retail sales of animals.

But now there's been action. At Tuesday's council meeting, Potyondy asked for an ordinance to be drafted for consideration in August.

What might this ordinance do?

Specifically, Potyondy requested an ordinance that would prohibit the retail sale of dogs and cats from large-scale commercial breeders. She said she wants to make sure it doesn't impact the operations of small, reputable, in-home breeders and would offer best practices for an existing pet store to rehome its animals and "reimagine their business model should they chose to do so."

Pignataro, Ohlson and council member Susan Gutowsky all indicated support for an ordinance.

Mayor pro-tem Emily Francis and council member Tricia Canonico said they favored a slower approach.

Francis said she supports the goal of animal welfare but wants to make sure council is "getting there in the appropriate way." Canonico said she is open to an ordinance coming forward, but wants to make sure council is using a data-driven approach.

"Is what we're adopting just feel-good, or is it actually addressing the problem? Are we moving a regulated business to an unregulated business?" Francis said. "I don't think we've actually talked about that. ... I would be more comfortable with getting a memo on those items before moving straight to an ordinance."

Potyondy said a memo could be useful for the community as well as council: "What I have learned a lot doing my exploration of this issue is just that there are lots of mechanisms in place to get a cute puppy to a pet store, where you don't have to wrestle with potentially the circumstances that puppy came from."

"I don't think it matches what Fort Collins values to have large-scale commercial breeders sending what they consider to be products into our city," she said.

Only one pet store in Fort Collins sells animals, Pet City, 3663 S. College Ave. There are multiple animal rescues.

Advocates for banning sales of animals from puppy mills have brought their cause to past City Council meetings.

More than a dozen Colorado cities have some kind of humane pet sales laws, including Aurora, Littleton, Berthoud, Johnstown. Colorado Springs and Durango rejected efforts to ban sales.

