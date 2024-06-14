Fort Carson training exercise to cause noise and smoke

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — The 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson will be conducting a training exercise on Friday, June 13 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. that may affect surrounding areas.

During this period, individuals may hear increased noise and see smoke.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities,” wrote Fort Carson. “We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”

Noise complaints can be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.