Fort Carson soldier dies in non-combat training accident

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — A 23-year-old U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Carson has died in a non-combat related training accident, according to Fort Carson officials.

In a press release sent on Monday afternoon, May 13, Fort Carson said 1st Lt. Zachary Galli died as a result of a training accident at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Louisiana. Galli was assigned to the 749th Ordnance Company, 242nd Explosive Ordnance Battalion (EOD), 71st EOD Group at Fort Carson.

Galli was an explosive ordnance disposal officer from Williamsburg, VA.

Courtesy: Fort Carson

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of 1st Lt. Zachary Galli,” said Col. Brennan Fitzgerald, Commander 71st EOD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the Galli family, the 749th EOD Co., and the greater EOD community.”

Fort Carson said the accident is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.