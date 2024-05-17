Fort Carson to honor fallen heroes

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Ahead of Memorial Day, Fort Carson will honor fallen soldiers who have lost their lives while deployed on Thursday, May 23.

The ceremony will take place at the Mountain Post Warrior Memorial in Kit Carson Park located near Gate 1 on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Visitors coming from off post should take Nelson Boulevard located off of State Highway 115. From there, they will be directed to parking that will not require access to post. Gate 1 will close to outbound traffic at 9:59 a.m. and close to inbound traffic at 9:55 a.m. It will reopen after the ceremony is complete.

Personnel from on post who are attending the memorial ceremony should park in the lot off of Harr Avenue and use the pedestrian gate to access the event site. Appropriate identification will be required to re-enter the installation following the ceremony.

Since 2004, Fort Carson has commemorated soldiers from the Mountain Post who have lost their lives fighting overseas. A total of 407 names of fallen military servicemen and women are inscribed on the memorial stones. No new names will be added this year.

Pets will not be allowed at the event except for service animals. Glass bottles and firearms are prohibited.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.