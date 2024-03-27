Fort Campbell to dedicate monument to 9 soldiers killed in Black Hawk crash last year

A year after the tragic event that rocked Fort Campbell, a new monument honoring the "Dustoff Nine" will be unveiled on Memorial Row at Fort Campbell on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is hosting a memorial dedication commemorating the nine fallen soldiers who lost their lives during a Black Hawk helicopter training mission last March.

The dedication ceremony will be held for the families and friends of the nine lost service men and women.

On March 29, 2023, nine Fort Campbell soldiers, nicknamed the "Dustoff Nine", were killed when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters collided during a routine medical training exercise using night vision goggles in Trigg County.

The nine soldiers, ranging in age from 23 to 36, were later identified by Fort Campbell in what is considered the deadliest tragedy in recent years at the installation.

During the memorial for the "Dustoff Nine" last April, the 101st Commanding General Officer Maj. Gen. JP McGee said they were completing “one of the most sacred missions in our division” as a medical evacuation team whose sole mission is to help soldiers and ensure they're alive.

“Though this was a training accident, these nine were preparing and training to lay down their lives for others in need," said Lt. Col. Tyler Espinoza, commander of the 6th Battalion for the 101st Airborne Division, during the memorial. "I’m honored, and I’m humbled to be your commander.”

Kenya Anderson is a reporter with The Leaf Chronicle.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Ft. Campbell to honor 'Dustoff Nine' killed in April Black Hawk crash