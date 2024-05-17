Fort Ashby man jailed after police chase from I-68 to Mineral County

May 17—CUMBERLAND — A Mineral County, West Virginia, man remained jailed without bond Friday after he failed to stop for a deputy on Interstate 68 at exit 42 in Cumberland and then repeatedly drove his vehicle into the officer's police cruiser late Wednesday, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Following a pursuit into Mineral County, Daniel Elisha Williams Jr., 31, of Fort Ashby, was taken into custody after he rammed another deputy's police cruiser on Dan's Run Road near Patterson Creek.

Williams was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment and released, police said.

He was charged with felony assault and related criminal offenses in addition to more than two dozen counts of traffic violations.

Charges are also pending in West Virginia as a result of the chase that drew numerous county and state police officers.

No officers suffered injuries in the incident.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for June 7, according to court documents.