Formula One enters esports with virtual championship

LONDON (AP) — Formula One is creating a virtual championship for gamers.

The esports competition will begin in September and F1's owners hope it will "build a greater connection with wider audiences, especially younger fans."

F1's esports series will determine the 40 quickest drivers in qualification events who will progress to live semifinals at the 600-capacity Gfinity Arena in London in October. The top 20 will contest the finals in Abu Dhabi around the season-finale on-track grand prix on Nov. 25.

Details of prize money were not provided by F1, which was taken over by American sports and entertainment firm Liberty Media this year.

___

More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org