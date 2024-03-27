Formerly homeless pastor turns his churches into shelters: 'We had to do something more'

As the Rev. Tim Jackson steps into his church, once cold and vacant as it stood in the heart of Knoxville's historic east side, he feels the warmth of the radiant sun beaming through stained glass windows.

The building where he preaches every Sunday is in the middle of a renaissance of his making. It is transforming from a beautiful place of worship into a much-needed place of refuge in a city that lacks sufficient resources for the unhoused.

As a dangerous snowstorm and deadly cold temperatures sent city officials scrambling to find partners who could literally help keep community members alive, Jackson stepped up.

He offered up both churches where he serves as senior pastor - Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church and Vestal United Methodist Church - as warming shelters. The buildings staffed with volunteers offered a warm place to sleep, hot meals to nourish the body and compassionate conversations for the soul.

It stirred an awakening in Jackson.

He immediately began work to remodel space in both churches into permanent transitional housing to help ease the city's escalating homeless crisis.

Serving from a familiar place

Jackson, who started leading the churches in 2021, humbly refrains from considering these efforts to provide housing anything extraordinary. He calls it the inherent work of the church.

“In John 13, Jesus says to love and serve one another, the way you he loved and served us," he said. It a sentiment he holds dear, remembering a time in his life when he desperately needed that same love.

Remembering when he experienced losing a family member to murder, and his own mother lost her way from the trauma of it all, Jackson saw himself in each of the hundreds of people who poured through his church doors in January to escape the freezing cold. He knows intimately what it is like to be homeless.

As a child, Jackson bounced around among 19 different schools and didn’t make it past ninth grade. His trajectory was the streets, and he learned to make his way around a few of them. That experience, while traumatic, gave him a heart to serve.

At 18 years old, Jackson found stability in the Army. He got his high school diploma and embraced the power of structure. Now he’s helping others find their own paths to turning their lives around. In 1997, he found his calling in ministry.

“You can't create authentically out of someone else's experience, but only out of your own. I grew up in communities like this. I failed school more than once because I was homeless and hungry," Jackson said.

A dying church made room for new beginning

When Jackson took over the two closed churches - one on Magnolia and the other at Vestal in South Knoxville - after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he knew it was a big job.

The buildings desperately needed repairs. Both were built in the late 1800s as white-collar and thriving middle-class churches that slowly died, as hundreds of churches across the country do each year, when they failed to adapt to changing community needs, Jackson told Knox News.

What’s known as white flight - the phenomenon of predominantly white residents moving out of urban areas to suburban or rural areas, often in response to an influx of minority residents or perceived threats to property values and safety - became a reality during Knoxville’s urban renewal projects through the 1960s and '70s. This demographic shift contributed to segregation and economic disparities that linger between urban and suburban communities.

Pastor Tim Jackson

“When the interstate went in, (white) people went to West Knoxville. The community changed and the church didn't adapt,” Jackson said.

The decline of churches in America can be attributed to a shifting paradigm wherein many churches are no longer seen as vibrant community centers. In an era marked by changing social dynamics, a significant factor contributing to the dwindling appeal of churches is their perceived disconnection from the needs of the people they serve. As societal structures transform, the traditional role of the church as a hub for communal support and engagement has diminished, according to Jackson.

“There's a reason why the church is in decline in America and there's a reason why churches are closing their doors permanently in America. They stopped being the church," said Jackson. "We can’t continue to just focus on Sunday service. What I love about what just happened this winter is that both of our churches now have a common name in the community. They love and serve people."

Victoria Moore, who serves as a piano player and children’s leader at both ministries, credits Jackson and the church for saving her life.

She, too, was once homeless, living in a wooded area in South Carolina, slowly spiraling into alcoholism. After living at a Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries shelter for nine months, she met Jackson.

“They helped me turn my life around. I got housing and I found Jesus. I also found my love of playing piano again. I told myself that I can't keep laying here crying. I’ve got to do something,” Moore said.

So she stood up.

She began playing piano again. She found faith and family in the church. And she got clean.

“I prayed with Pastor Jackson. And I just told myself I was going to beat this. I haven’t had a drink since and I haven’t had the desire. I was a year clean last month," Moore said.

Ministry beyond walls

Pastor Tim Jackson and Associate Pastor James Owens offer communion to members of the congregation during a Sunday service at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church.

When more than 9 inches of snow fell in Knoxville on Jan. 15 and temperatures dropped below freezing for a week, conditions were deadly for those living unsheltered outside.

Between Jan. 15 and 22, the Magnolia and Vestal churches served more than 200 people combined. Church volunteers were prepared, after having been asked to open as a warming shelter in 2022.

Sunday service and hot meals always have been part of the churches' ministries. Other programs gradually were birthed out of the continuous need.

Last year, Jackson opened Hope House across from the Magnolia Avenue church for women ages 18-24 experiencing homelessness. The program also provides resources for women and single mothers trying to get back on their feet.

Data from the Knox Homeless Management Information System dashboard reveals concerning insights into the city's challenges regarding homelessness.

Among dramatically rising rents since 2020, an average of 1,829 people in the fourth quarter of 2023 were homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Around 60% experienced housing instability because they either could not find affordable housing or were evicted.

"After the storm, we had to transport everyone to other shelters and provide bus passes so they could get back to where they were going," Jackson said. "But in reality, a lot of these people had nowhere to go. I knew we had to do something more."

Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church

The Magnolia Avenue church faced a $5,000 utility bill from the week it opened as a shelter. Assistance from the city of Knoxville and community donations ended up covering the bill and much more. The church collected over $50,000 in a matter of weeks.

Under Jackson's leadership, Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church and Vestal United Methodist Church are undergoing renovations to convert approximately 6,000 square feet in each building into transitional housing for homeless men, for women ages 18-24, and for those aging out of foster care.

The churches need experts to help with drywall, painting, plumbing and electrical work in anticipation of opening at the end of the year.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to prepare, but we have dedicated volunteers and a team who is devoted to serving and making this happen," Jackson said. "It doesn’t take an invitation to do this work. It takes a team of people who understand that this is the work of the church."

Vestal United Methodist Church in South Knoxville opened as a warming center for those in need of shelter during the January 2024 winter storm.

Call to serve is in the 'why'

During the storm, many churches kept their doors shut. But Jackson said that anyone can do what his churches were able to.

“As pastors, it's our job to care for our neighborhoods and our surrounding community. Nobody should have to remind us of that. You don’t need permission," he said. "If our only focus is on Sundays, and we aren’t getting out of our offices and engaging our neighbors then we are never going to know the needs that they have. Church doors will continue to close."

Having come of age in comparable urban communities fraught with the hardships and obstacles of inner-city life, giving back was the only solution Jackson knew.

“The answer is not in the how are we doing this. The answer is in the why. Here we feed the hungry, clothe the naked and house the homeless. The why is the call that God puts on our life," Jackson said. "He called me to be right here.”

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. X formerly called Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

