Former Zearing health care employee placed on probation for stealing nearly $30K from patients

A former Zearing Health Care employee who pled guilty to stealing large sums of money from elderly patients has been ordered to repay $19,000 but won't serve additional jail time.

Bambi Ann Cerka, 44, was arrested on March 2 for stealing $26,900 from four patients over the course of a year while she was employed by Zearing Health Care.

All but 90 days of a 35-year prison sentence were suspended during a hearing Monday, June 24. Cerka was given credit for time served and will not spend more time in jail.

The court ordered Cerka to pay $19,509 in restitution to the Zearing Health Care Center.

After initially pleading not guilty on March 18, she filed a guilty plea in May to first-degree theft against an older individual, two counts of dependent adult abuse, and one count of third-degree theft.

Residents repeatedly lost money over 13 months

The Zearing Health Care Center reported financial irregularities in a resident's bank account in August 2023, according to court documents. The manager provided information linking a Social Service Designee employee to the activity, which the health care center identified as Cerka.

Court documents said Cerka was allowed access to personal information for Zearing Health Care Center patients as part of her job duties.

A thorough investigation uncovered four victims, all residents of the Zearing Health Care Center. The four victims lost just under $27,000 in a 13-month span from July 2022 to August 2023, according to court documents.

Cerka created personal accounts under her control and redirected IPERS and Social Security deposits from one victim's account to her own, resulting in a $23,500 loss.

Cerka also made unauthorized transactions from the other three victims' accounts as well, totaling about $4,500.

In a non-custodial interview, according to court documents, Cerka admitted to creating fake email accounts and a false PayPal account in which she made "purchases for personal gain" at work (the Zearing Health Care Center) and at home.

