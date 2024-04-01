Former WVUA anchor Tamika Alexander joins Huntsville television station

Tamika Alexander, the former WVUA23 news anchor and reporter, has joined WHNT News 19 in Huntsville after her departure from the Tuscaloosa-based television station.

In February, WVUA announced that Alexander would be stepping down from her dual roles as senior anchor and reporter to focus on a "new adventure."

WVUA released a statement following Alexander's departure:

"Join us in wishing our WVUA 23 Senior News Anchor Tamika Alexander a farewell as she says goodbye to WVUA 23! Tamika is leaving a positive, lasting mark on WVUA 23 with her departure. We will miss her dearly and wish her best on her new adventure," the statement read.

WHNT News 19 in March announced that Alexander has joined their team and will co-anchor the 5,6,9 and 10 p.m. newscasts with Ben Hoover, whose experience includes a stint at WIAT CBS 42 in Birmingham.

When the news was announced, WHNT News Director Greg Baldwin praised Alexander's and Hoover's qualifications.

“... we found two talented journalists who our viewers will love. Hoover and Alexander are not just experienced in broadcasting, they are genuine people who understand the responsibility they have to everyone in north Alabama,” said Baldwin in a story posted on WHNT News' website.

Alexander said she was looking forward to taking on her new role.

“I am so excited to call north Alabama home. I am looking forward to meeting our viewers and sharing their stories,” said Alexander in a statement.

Before joining WHNT, Alexander worked at WVUA for more than 20 years.

Tamika Alexander, emcee for the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Foundation Uplift Awards at Tuscaloosa River Market, rehearses her remarks before the event Friday, May 19, 2023.

Alexander is a graduate of Central High School in Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama. She began her tenure at WVUA23 as an intern in 1998, when the television station was known as WJRD. She has served numerous roles including associate producer, reporter, anchor and producer.

Alexander was a member of several organizations during her time in Tuscaloosa, including the Alabama One Credit Union board of directors, the Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Committee, the Junior League of Tuscaloosa and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Women’s Leadership Alliance. She is also a graduate of Leadership Tuscaloosa, a nine-month program for professionals designed to sharpen their leadership skills.

Alexander also worked as the 2-1-1 information and referral director of the United Way of West Alabama for several years. The program allows people to call the 2-1-1 phone number and connect them with resources available in the community, from help paying bills or finding food to help finding physical or mental health assistance.

She has also played a role at events that unite the community, such as serving as emcee during the city's Fourth of July celebration.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Ex-WVUA anchor Tamika Alexander lands new job in television industry