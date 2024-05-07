Former Worthington teacher hosts PBS show teaching kids math using central Ohio locations

A former Worthington City Schools teacher is making a national splash on PBS with her new educational television show that teaches children about math in the real world using central Ohio businesses and other places.

"How It's Math" is a new show airing for children on PBS created by Caroline Farkas, a former Worthington City Schools teacher and educational video producer, through her educational company Doodles & Digits, according to a release.

The PBS show follows Farkas and her animated "math chicken" as they explore how various real-world careers and industries use math, according to the release. Geared toward upper elementary students, the show covers learning standards for grades 3, 4 and 5.

Caroline Farkas, founder of educational media company Doodles & Digits and a former Worthington City Schools teacher, has a new television show airing nationally on PBS.

Farkas said she hopes to change people's perceptions of math with the show.

"Math is everywhere, and I aim to highlight its relevance in our daily lives," Farkas said.

The program also features interviews with local places like Westerville's Asterik Supper Club, Bake Me Happy on Columbus' South Side and the Worthington Public Library — all to highlight how math is used every day for things from baking to pricing to organizing.

Farkas attended undergraduate school at Miami University and graduate school at Clemson University, and was a Worthington City Schools teacher for more than seven years until 2021, when she decided to start Doodles & Digits during the pandemic after seeing the challenges of distance learning.

"I struggled to find resources that my students enjoyed and could comprehend during distance learning," Farkas said. "I realized there weren't many resources available to assist parents with math education, especially for upper elementary grades. So, I decided to create them myself."

Three episodes of the show have already aired and are available for viewing on the PBS app, PBS.org, the Doodles & Digits' YouTube channel or on broadcast slots on PBS channels nationwide. The show is sponsored in part by Scotts’ Miracle-Gro Foundation.

Filming for season two of "How It's Math" is scheduled for the summer, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Former Worthington teacher Caroline Farkas lands PBS show about math