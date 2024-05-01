Former Worthington Christian coach found dead after being accused of sexual contact with students, police say

This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former girls basketball coach accused of sexual exploitation with two former underage students has died by apparent suicide, according to sources in the Columbus Division of Police.

Jason Dawson, 35, was charged earlier this month with 10 counts of sexual battery in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He posted bond in that case last Friday. Dawson was a former girls basketball coach and teacher at Worthington Christian High School in Westerville.

Dawson was also hit with federal charges Tuesday, accused of the sexual exploitation of a minor and the distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio.

The sexual battery charges stem from accusations from two former students and players coached by Dawson, who alleged he engaged in sexual activity with them between 2020 and 2022. One of the victims said she and Dawson engaged in sexual activity approximately 100 times, according to court records.

The federal charges stem from Dawson allegedly filming himself having sex with both victims on multiple occasions. Both victims were under the age of 18 at the time the alleged sexual activities took place, court records state.

Dawson was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual battery in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He waived his arraignment on those charges and was out of jail after posting bond last Friday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Dawson, who moved to North Carolina in 2022, was extradited to Columbus to face the charges against him.

