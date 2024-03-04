Former worker in custody after allegedly threatening Ohio Walmart with gun

A former worker is in custody after he allegedly threatened an Ohio Walmart with a gun.

Evendale Police said the man had made threats in a Facebook live video where a firearm was displayed.

Evendale Emergency Service wrote on social media that he was taken into custody.

Kenneth Blackwell-Kirkendall, 28, is a former worker at that Walmart and facing Aggravated Menacing charges.

Police said he gave a full confession and was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to its Facebook page.