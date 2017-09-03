Former women's champs Williams, Sharapova in US Open action

Venus Williams, of the United States, serves to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Open champions Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova play their fourth-round matches, along with a number of men who have a wide-open road to their first final.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov opens play Sunday against No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta, the highest-seeded men's player left in one half of the bracket.

No. 17 seed Sam Querrey, the only American left, faces No. 23 seed Mischa Zverev at night. That half of the bracket, wide open because of injuries and upsets, will produce a first-time finalist in a Grand Slam tournament.

There's plenty of power players left on the women's side, including No. 3 seed Garbine Muguruza facing No. 13 Petra Kvitova in a matchup for former Wimbledon champions.

No. 9 seed Williams plays Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, after Sharapova meets 16th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

