Former Wiregrass police chief sues city for $5 million; claims officials conspired against 911 dispatchers

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Wiregrass police chief is asking for $5 million in damages after he claims the city he worked for conspired against 911 dispatchers.

Former Elba Police Chief Harold L. Staley filed the over 600-page lawsuit in a U.S. District Court on Thursday, February 29.

The lawsuit names the City of Elba, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox, and Elba City Clerk Sally Bane as defendants in the case.

Staley claims in the suit that city officials created a plan to avoid paying unemployment to 911 dispatchers after the city decided to outsource their police communications to Coffee County.

A plan that Staley says he refused to go along with and gave officials reasons as to why it was a bad idea to outsource 911.

After several meetings with both the mayor and city clerk, Staley claims that the city wanted him to create employment violations against those workers, such as writing up dispatchers who were out sick even if they followed the correct personnel policy.

Staley was placed on administrative leave by the city in June of 2023 and later fired in August.

Mayor Maddox has not confirmed why Staley was fired, but according to court records, on Thursday, June 15, a protection from elder abuse motion was filed by Staley’s mother against him.

The complaint states Chief Staley, whose full name is Harold Latroy Staley, entered an Andalusia home where he was staying and began to “knock stuff off the wall.”

Bertha Staley, 61, filed the protection order and a motion filed later says she was arrested on June 13 and charged with Domestic Violence in the Third Degree-Menacing, and the victim in the case was Chief Staley.

Chief Staley and his mother resolved the matter without arrests or further incidents and the case was later disposed of by a Covington County judge. In his lawsuit against the city, Staley claimed his mother suffered emotional issues.

After the case was resolved with his mother, Staley was still without a job because the city expected him to carry out plans that were unable to be executed, such as telling him to enforce a weight restriction on the Pea River Bridge in Elba. Staley claims that he explained to the city that this was difficult to enforce because the city was without a scale to weigh the vehicles.

In the case, Staley is requesting a jury trial to be held.

The City of Elba has not responded to the lawsuit and it is unknown if officials have been notified of the filing.

