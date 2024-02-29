Former Williamson County deputy gets years in prison for participating in Capitol riot

A former deputy of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office was sentenced to nearly six years for crimes related to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Ronald Colton McAbee, 30, to 70 months of imprisonment Thursday. McAbee was convicted of five crimes in October 2023, and he pleaded guilty to two other crimes in September.

Contreras also ordered McAbee to pay $32,165 in restitution and a $600 special assessment.

Video footage from the 2021 riot showed McAbee, of Unionville, donning both a Three Percenters patch and a patch identifying him as a sheriff's deputy, punch and drag police officers into a mob of people in the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol building.

The Tennessean reported that McAbee was employed by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at the time of the attack but was on leave due to an injury from a car crash.

He resigned from his position in March 2021 before he was charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

McAbee was indicted and arrested in August 2021. A superseding indictment from December 2021 charged him with seven crimes, including charges for assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer; civil disorder; being in a restricted building with a deadly weapon and engaging in violence; and physical violence on Capitol grounds. He pleaded guilty or was convicted of all counts.

The time McAbee has served since his arrest will count toward his sentence. After his sentence ends, he will serve three years of supervised release.

McAbee is the latest of several Tennesseans who have been charged, convicted and sentenced for their roles in the Capitol breach.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jan. 6 riot: Ronald McAbee, ex-Williamson County deputy, sentenced