Former Wichita State director charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A former Wichita State University employee has been charged with multiple counts related to child pornography, court documents show.

Christopher Garnier was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, accused of persuading or coercing a child under 18 to engage in “sexually explicit conduct with the intent to promote any performance,” an amended complaint filed Wednesday shows.

Those charges are in addition to six counts of breach of privacy filed May 14 in Sedgwick County District Court that accused Garnier of recording a minor while they were “nude or in a state of undress,” according to a complaint filed by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Garnier, 46, was named the director of Executive Education and Center for Management Development for the W. Frank Barton School of Business in June 2023, the school’s website shows.

Court documents say the incidents occurred on April 20, 21 and 24 and appear to involve the same victim, whose identity and age were not disclosed by prosecutors.

Sedgwick County District 6 Judge Eric Williams issued a protection order that prohibits Garnier from contacting the victim or anyone under the age of 18.

Wichita State did not immediately respond to questions regarding his employment. Garnier wrote in a court document dated May 17 that he had been unemployed for one week and listed WSU as his most recent employer.

Garnier could not be reached for comment. A man who answered the phone number he listed in court documents said he was not Garnier and hung up.

Contributing: Chance Swaim of The Eagle