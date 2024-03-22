Former Wichita Falls attorney accused of stalking pleads to a reduced charge

A former Wichita Falls attorney charged in May 2023 with stalking and violation of a protective order has had those charges dismissed in exchange for pleading guilty to a class A misdemeanor.

Dean Colin Godfrey, 35, was arrested on a felony charge alleging he stalked a former girlfriend and on a felony charge of violating a protective order in connection with the same relationship.

A former Wichita Falls attorney accused of stalking has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Godfrey, a former Wichita County assistant district attorney, in late February entered a plea of guilty to criminal trespass of a habitation.

More: UPDATED: Report details stalking allegations against Wichita Falls attorney

He was sentenced to two years of probation to include 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Godfrey, who now lives in Travis County, was ordered to not have contact with the former girlfriend and was also ordered to “not be found within the geographic limits of the area of Wichita Falls, Texas,” except for his parents’ home.

More: WF attorney entangled in stalking allegations free from jail again

He was also ordered to complete an addiction recovery program in Austin.

Godfrey was placed on deferred-adjudication community supervision and has the opportunity to avoid a conviction.

His attorney, Bob Estrada, said if Godfrey fulfills the terms of his probation, a judgment may discharge the case and Godfrey may petition for nondisclosure so that information cannot be disclosed to nongovernmental agencies.

Estrada confirmed Godfrey is working as an attorney in Travis County.

"I think it's a successful outcome," Estrada said.

More: Powerful storms hit North Texas Thursday, more possible Sunday

More: One dead in Jack County wreck

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Former WF attorney accused of stalking pleads to a reduced charge