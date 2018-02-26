Former White House photographer Pete Souza drags Trump over Florida high school shooting comment

President Donald Trump said on Monday he would have personally run into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to help during the mass shooting earlier this month, even if he was unarmed.

"You don't know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I'd run in there, even if I didn't have a weapon, and I think most of the people in this room would have done that too," Trump told a group of U.S. governors at the White House.

The comment was said in response to reports about multiple armed deputies who remained outside the Parkland, Florida, high school on Feb. 14 as a deadly mass shooting unfolded, which left 17 students and faculty members dead.

In response to Trump's high-flown statement, former White House photographer Pete Souza took to Instagram to drag the president using an image of his predecessor, Barack Obama.

"Back in the day when our President could run," Souza captioned an image of Obama hustling up a flight of stairs.





This isn't the first time Souza has thrown shade at the Trump administration — on the contrary, his methodical social media dragging has become somewhat of an anticipated event.

Every time Trump and his team do something controversial or questionable, Souza shares a photo on Instagram depicting a correlating event or moment from the Obama era.

Souza's carefully curated juxtapositions often go viral, which begs the question, has Trump noticed them?

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, Souza gave a blunt response when asked just that.

"I have no idea, and quite frankly, I don’t really care one way or the other," he told the publication.

