Former Weymouth cop punched detainee 13 times. What happened in court

A former Weymouth Police officer has pleaded guilty to punching a handcuffed man 13 times with a closed fist without justification.

Justin Chappell, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for July 16. In exchange for the guilty plea, the officer will receive no jail time, according to a court document.

The charge arises from an incident in July 2022, which was caught on a body-worn police camera, which Weymouth officers started wearing in the summer of 2021.

In a seven-minute video, an officer identified as Chappell is seen punching the handcuffed man, identified by police as Donald McAdam, more than a dozen times. Police said McAdam had spit on officers.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: A former Weymouth cop charged with punching detainee pleads guilty