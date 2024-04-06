A former Weymouth cop charged with punching detainee will avoid jail time. Find out how

QUINCY – The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts has agreed to a plea deal with a Weymouth police officer accused of punching a handcuffed man 13 times with a closed fist without justification. In exchange for a guilty plea, the officer would receive no jail time, according to a court document.

Justin Chappell, 44, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law, which means depriving someone of his rights while wielding government power. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled a plea haring for April 11.

The charge arises from an incident in July 2022, which was caught on a body-worn police camera, which Weymouth officers started wearing in the summer of 2021.

Former Weymouth police officer Justin Chappell

In a seven-minute video, an officer identified as Chappell is seen punching the handcuffed man, identified by police as Donald McAdam, more than a dozen times. Police said McAdam had spit on officers.

The maximum penalty for the offense is 10 years of incarceration, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution to the victim.

In a court filing, U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said that because Chappell is charged with assaulting a detainee in handcuffs, the level of his offense is increased with respect to sentencing guidelines.

On the other hand, the document says that because Chappell’s active combat experience during two tours in Afghanistan resulted in Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, the level of his offense is significantly reduced.

Levy recommended no incarceration, a fine no greater than $250,000, one year of supervised release under conditions that Chappell complete a mental health program and perform 100 hours of community service.

Chappell could still be liable for civil damages, the court filing says.

The document was signed by Chappell on April 2, but a plea change has not yet taken place.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth officer charged with assaulting detainee agrees to plea deal