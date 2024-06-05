Former Westover councilman facing charges

Jun. 4—A former Westover City Council member faces domestic assault and battery charges following an incident on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Westover police, a woman walked into the Westover Police Station at around 6:50 p.m. Sunday to press charges against her husband, Ralph Mullins, 58.

She alleged that Mullins had become angry with her during an argument and turned violent. According to the report, the woman said Mullins flipped over the treadmill while she was on it and held her down on the ground. She also accused him of threatening her with a 10-pound weight. The officer taking the complaint, K. Brewer, reported seeing an injury to her left elbow.

The complaint says she also claimed Mullins stated several times that he was going to "blow her brains out."

The Dominion Post received a statement from Mullins' attorney, Ryan Umina, regarding the charges, stating Mullins "vehemently denies " the allegations which he claims are inaccurate, misrepresented and the result of a marital problem between a husband and wife that has been blown out of proportion.

Mullins was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of domestic assault and was arraigned Monday morning in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. He was released from custody on a $5, 000 personal recognizance bond.

