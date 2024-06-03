Former West Carthage Housing Authority director admits to nearly $50K theft; mom pleads to helping her

Jun. 3—WATERTOWN — The former executive director of the Carthage Housing Authority pleaded guilty Monday to a charge that she stole nearly $50,000 from the agency and her mother pleaded guilty to a charge that she helped commit the theft.

Jan M. Hoffman, 42, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to third-degree grand larceny, while her mother, Katherine A. Pais, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree corruption of government.

Hoffman served as the executive director of WCHA, a government-funded apartment complex for low-income senior citizens and people with disabilities, from 2016 to 2021. Pais, who was hired by the WCHA board, was the accounts payable bookkeeper from 2016 to 2020.

According to a statement from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli at the time of the pair's arrest in March, his office and inspectors from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, based on an anonymous tip, started an investigation of all monies controlled by Hoffman and found that she had allegedly been making personal purchases with housing authority funds since 2016, her entire tenure as executive director.

In total, Hoffman is accused of stealing more than $48,930 from WCHA by using the agency's financial accounts and credit lines to make unauthorized personal purchases. Additionally, Hoffman allegedly submitted more than $1,000 in false reimbursements.

The comptroller's statement says that through her role as the accounts payable bookkeeper, Pais helped conceal Hoffman's theft. Pais was responsible for reviewing claims and preparing checks for payment. Pais allegedly not only knew about Hoffman's continuous theft and did not report it to the board, but prepared checks to pay Hoffman for her fraudulent reimbursements and to pay off Hoffman's personal purchases on the housing authority's accounts, and prepared payments that hid the thefts.

Sentencing in the matter is set for Aug. 6. It is expected that the stolen money will be ordered to be paid back.