Former Waupun warden jailed as Dodge County sheriff to release details on prison deaths

The Waupun Correctional Institution is shown Tuesday, September 19, 2023 in Waupun, Wis. Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr says the overall average vacancy rate among all 36 adult correctional institutions was 33.% — meaning one of every three full-time positions in prisons are unfilled.

The former warden at Waupun Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison facing lawsuits over prisoner deaths and a federal investigation into smuggling allegations by staff, has been booked into Dodge County Jail, according to online records.

The former warden, Randall Hepp, retired last week. The news of his arrest was first reported by the Associated Press. The online jail-related records do not specify what potential charges he may face, and online court records show no charges have been filed against him as of Wednesday morning.

His jailing comes hours before as the Dodge County Sheriff's Office has planned a 1 p.m. news conference to share findings from its investigation into four deaths that occurred inside Waupun.

Waupun has been the subject of a federal probe after a DOC sweep last summer uncovered banned items, including cell phones, drugs and other contraband. Five prison employees have resigned or been fired since the investigation began. The state placed 11 employees on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former Waupun prison warden jailed amid investigations into deaths