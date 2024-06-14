Former Wallkill firefighter convicted of arson is sentenced to prison

KINGSTON - A former Wallkill firefighter who was convicted of arson earlier this year was sentenced to 1 2/3 to 5 years in state prison on Friday.

Ulster County Court Judge James Farrell pronounced the sentence for former firefighter Robert Cromie, 56, of Wallkill.

Cromie was found guilty of third-degree arson, a felony, on March 7.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney's office, Cromie intentionally started a fire inside a garage attached to his apartment on Bona Venture Avenue in the town of Shawangunk on Dec. 7, 2021.

Cromie was a member of the Wallkill Fire Department at the time.

The fire consumed the entire apartment. While no one was injured, Cromie ended up carrying his wife, who was sleeping at the time, out of the apartment after starting the fire, the district attorney's office said.

The case was investigated by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services.

"I want to stress that arson is treated as a serious crime, especially when committed by firefighters who are entrusted with protecting our community," Ulster County Director of Emergency Services Everett Erichsen said in a statement. "I commend the district attorney's office for taking this case seriously, sending a clear message that such actions will face consequences."

"It is intolerable to endanger both the public and those sworn to protect them through such reckless acts," added Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa.

Cromie was represented by the Ulster County Public Defender's office. A representative of that office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Former Wallkill firefighter will do prison time for arson