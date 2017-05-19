Former VP Joe Biden Takes A Dig At Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden, pointed out at the SALT conference Thursday in Las Vegas that both him and former President Barack Obama made it through two terms without any scandals.

The former vice president has typically refrained from going after President Donald Trump and his recent controversial administrative policies. At this appearance however, he reminded everyone how they made it through "without a single scandal ... not one," Business Insider reported.

Even though he did not specifically mention Trump by name, his comments made it clear he was drawing a comparison with the current president who has had a number of allegations and controversies surrounding him.

Biden’s indirect criticism comes just days after former FBI Director James Comey’s memos were sought by House Oversight Chairman Jason Chafettz on the allegation that Trump committed obstruction of justice by trying to influence an ongoing investigation on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s alleged ties to Russia.

However, Biden clarified the Obama administration may not have had any scandals but did make its own share of mistakes. He even admitted to having occasional “shouting matches” with his former superior, but praised Obama’s character and work ethic. He said Obama was "absolutely totally competent" and someone who took the job "extremely seriously."

Obama, said Biden, was a man of his word. While Biden was not sure he wanted to become the 47th Vice President of the United States initially, it was Obama who convinced him to take the job, promising him his voice would be heard on every important matter. He said Obama kept his promise till their last day in office and that serving alongside him was the “best decision” of his life.

