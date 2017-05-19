Former VP Joe Biden Takes A Dig At Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden, pointed out at the SALT conference Thursday in Las Vegas that both him and former President Barack Obama made it through two terms without any scandals.
The former vice president has typically refrained from going after President Donald Trump and his recent controversial administrative policies. At this appearance however, he reminded everyone how they made it through "without a single scandal ... not one," Business Insider reported.
Even though he did not specifically mention Trump by name, his comments made it clear he was drawing a comparison with the current president who has had a number of allegations and controversies surrounding him.
Biden’s indirect criticism comes just days after former FBI Director James Comey’s memos were sought by House Oversight Chairman Jason Chafettz on the allegation that Trump committed obstruction of justice by trying to influence an ongoing investigation on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s alleged ties to Russia.
However, Biden clarified the Obama administration may not have had any scandals but did make its own share of mistakes. He even admitted to having occasional “shouting matches” with his former superior, but praised Obama’s character and work ethic. He said Obama was "absolutely totally competent" and someone who took the job "extremely seriously."
Obama, said Biden, was a man of his word. While Biden was not sure he wanted to become the 47th Vice President of the United States initially, it was Obama who convinced him to take the job, promising him his voice would be heard on every important matter. He said Obama kept his promise till their last day in office and that serving alongside him was the “best decision” of his life.
Biden was also asked if he would run for the presidential office in the 2020 elections, to which he said: “Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not."
Biden had initially said he would run for the 2016 election cycle but decided against it after his son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, CNN reported. He said he was not in the frame of mind to talk about a future White House run and was simply focusing on his family after the terrible loss.
However, if circumstances permit, “I may very well do it,” said the former vice president.
Biden also made a surprising remark about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 elections to President Trump. Speaking of Clinton as a presidential candidate, he said: “I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate.”
At the same time, he also said: "Hillary would have been a really good president."
Biden had some inspiring words for the American people with bipartisan politics gripping the nation currently, which he described as a “fever” that had to “break.”
"Let's wake up!" Biden said. "This is America. We all walk around like, 'Oh my God. What are we going to do?' C'mon man!"
